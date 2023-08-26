Clarke Schmidt takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Saturday at Tropicana Field against Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Yankees are listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rays (-185). The over/under for the game is set at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -185 +150 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games. New York games have gone over the point total three straight times, and the average total in this streak was 8.2 runs.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been victorious in 16, or 37.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has been at least a +150 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

New York and its opponents have hit the over in 60 of its 127 games with a total this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-33 26-33 27-19 35-47 48-56 14-10

