Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Saturday at Tropicana Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023

4:10 PM ET

St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 178 home runs.

New York is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored 544 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .305.

The Yankees rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

New York averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

New York has pitched to a 4.06 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.243 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (8-7) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.

He has three quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Schmidt has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 25 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has made 26 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Red Sox L 6-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Josh Winckowski 8/22/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Home Carlos Rodón Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals W 9-1 Home Luis Severino MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals L 6-5 Home Michael King Patrick Corbin 8/25/2023 Rays W 6-2 Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin 8/26/2023 Rays - Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Glasnow 8/27/2023 Rays - Away Carlos Rodón Zack Littell 8/28/2023 Tigers - Away Luis Severino Reese Olson 8/29/2023 Tigers - Away - Tarik Skubal 8/30/2023 Tigers - Away Gerrit Cole Matt Manning 8/31/2023 Tigers - Away Clarke Schmidt Eduardo Rodríguez

