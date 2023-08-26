The Tampa Bay Rays (78-52) and the New York Yankees (62-66) will clash on Saturday, August 26 at Tropicana Field, with Tyler Glasnow starting for the Rays and Clarke Schmidt taking the mound for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rays (-185). A 7.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (6-4, 3.35 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (8-7, 4.68 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 68, or 65.4%, of the 104 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have a record of 32-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (78% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 5-2 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (37.2%) in those contests.

The Yankees have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +150 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+310) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+180) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +25000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 5th

