The Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Yandy Diaz, Gleyber Torres and others in this contest.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Torres Stats

Torres has 130 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 48 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .270/.335/.444 on the season.

Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 25 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 24 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 28 home runs, 58 walks and 55 RBI (71 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .274/.403/.641 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 25 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 23 3-for-4 3 3 6 12 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Glasnow Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow (6-4) for his 15th start of the season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Glasnow will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Aug. 19 6.0 8 7 5 7 0 at Giants Aug. 14 6.0 3 1 1 7 3 at Yankees Jul. 31 7.0 3 1 1 8 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 7.0 2 1 1 8 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 20 7.0 6 3 2 9 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 141 hits with 27 doubles, 17 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI.

He has a .326/.403/.507 slash line so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 3 2 vs. Rockies Aug. 22 3-for-5 2 0 2 4 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 2

Isaac Paredes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Paredes Stats

Isaac Paredes has 99 hits with 20 doubles, 26 home runs, 44 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .257/.358/.512 on the year.

Paredes takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Paredes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 22 3-for-5 1 0 2 5 0 at Angels Aug. 19 3-for-6 3 1 4 6 0

