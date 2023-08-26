DJ LeMahieu leads the New York Yankees (62-66) into a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays (78-52), after homering twice in a 6-2 victory over the Rays, at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (6-4) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (8-7) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (6-4, 3.35 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (8-7, 4.68 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Over 26 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.68 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.

Schmidt is looking to record his fourth quality start of the year.

Schmidt enters the game with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has a collective .260 batting average, and is fifth in the league with 1144 total hits and fourth in MLB play with 694 runs scored. They have the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.449) and are third in all of MLB with 190 home runs.

Schmidt has pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on six hits while striking out five against the Rays this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will hand the ball to Glasnow (6-4) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 3.35 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .209.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Glasnow has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Tyler Glasnow vs. Yankees

The Yankees are batting .230 this season, 29th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .403 (18th in the league) with 178 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Yankees one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-23 with a home run and an RBI in seven innings.

