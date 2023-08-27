On Sunday, Aaron Judge (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zack Littell

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Explore More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, 28 home runs and 58 walks.

Judge has picked up a hit in 46 of 75 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has homered in 22 games this season (29.3%), leaving the park in 8.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 30 games this year (40.0%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 34 .219 AVG .333 .333 OBP .473 .527 SLG .761 17 XBH 22 14 HR 14 29 RBI 26 53/26 K/BB 38/32 1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings