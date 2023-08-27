Aaron Judge vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Sunday, Aaron Judge (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, 28 home runs and 58 walks.
- Judge has picked up a hit in 46 of 75 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has homered in 22 games this season (29.3%), leaving the park in 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30 games this year (40.0%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|34
|.219
|AVG
|.333
|.333
|OBP
|.473
|.527
|SLG
|.761
|17
|XBH
|22
|14
|HR
|14
|29
|RBI
|26
|53/26
|K/BB
|38/32
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell (2-4 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.27 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
