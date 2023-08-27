The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .247 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 43 walks.

LeMahieu will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with three homers over the course of his last games.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 73 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (9.3%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.3% of his games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 35 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 49 .251 AVG .243 .342 OBP .308 .419 SLG .359 19 XBH 12 7 HR 4 22 RBI 11 55/25 K/BB 42/18 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings