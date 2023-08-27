Gleyber Torres -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Zack Littell
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres leads New York with 130 hits and an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .441.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.
  • Torres has had a hit in 91 of 127 games this year (71.7%), including multiple hits 34 times (26.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 15% of his games in 2023 (19 of 127), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Torres has driven home a run in 35 games this season (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored a run in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
69 GP 57
.277 AVG .259
.352 OBP .314
.494 SLG .384
25 XBH 17
15 HR 5
33 RBI 20
42/30 K/BB 36/19
7 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rays are sending Littell (2-4) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.27, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.