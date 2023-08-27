Gleyber Torres -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 130 hits and an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .441.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.

Torres has had a hit in 91 of 127 games this year (71.7%), including multiple hits 34 times (26.8%).

He has hit a home run in 15% of his games in 2023 (19 of 127), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has driven home a run in 35 games this season (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored a run in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 57 .277 AVG .259 .352 OBP .314 .494 SLG .384 25 XBH 17 15 HR 5 33 RBI 20 42/30 K/BB 36/19 7 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings