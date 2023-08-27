Harrison Bader vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Sunday, Harrison Bader (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rays Player Props
|Yankees vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Rays Prediction
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .246 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- In 60.3% of his games this season (47 of 78), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 9.0% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has an RBI in 22 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season (32 of 78), with two or more runs seven times (9.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|34
|.242
|AVG
|.252
|.287
|OBP
|.280
|.392
|SLG
|.358
|14
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|31/8
|K/BB
|23/5
|9
|SB
|7
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell makes the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.27, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.