Kyle Higashioka vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Sunday, Kyle Higashioka (.519 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Nationals.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka has nine doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks while hitting .229.
- In 34 of 69 games this season (49.3%) Higashioka has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (13.0%).
- In eight games this year, he has homered (11.6%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (36.2%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (8.7%).
- In 18 games this year (26.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.216
|AVG
|.241
|.264
|OBP
|.272
|.464
|SLG
|.324
|12
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|16
|30/7
|K/BB
|30/5
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell (2-4 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.27, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.
