The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (.128 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 149 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is batting .143 with a double and nine walks.

Peraza has gotten a hit in 10 of 23 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 23 games this year.

In five games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this year (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 .128 AVG .161 .244 OBP .316 .128 SLG .194 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 9/4 K/BB 15/5 2 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings