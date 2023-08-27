Oswaldo Cabrera is available when the New York Yankees take on Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 14, when he went 2-for-3 against the Braves.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zack Littell

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .209 with eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 31 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has hit a long ball in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this year (24.6%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31.9% of his games this year (22 of 69), with two or more runs three times (4.3%).

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .200 AVG .217 .231 OBP .303 .320 SLG .292 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 9 RBI 14 23/3 K/BB 28/13 3 SB 4

