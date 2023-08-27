Oswaldo Cabrera vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oswaldo Cabrera is available when the New York Yankees take on Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 14, when he went 2-for-3 against the Braves.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rays Player Props
|Yankees vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Rays Prediction
|How to Watch Yankees vs Rays
|Yankees vs Rays Odds
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .209 with eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 31 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has hit a long ball in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this year (24.6%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31.9% of his games this year (22 of 69), with two or more runs three times (4.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Yankees Players vs the Rays
- Click Here for Giancarlo Stanton
- Click Here for Oswald Peraza
- Click Here for Kyle Higashioka
- Click Here for Aaron Judge
- Click Here for Harrison Bader
- Click Here for DJ LeMahieu
- Click Here for Gleyber Torres
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.200
|AVG
|.217
|.231
|OBP
|.303
|.320
|SLG
|.292
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|14
|23/3
|K/BB
|28/13
|3
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Littell makes the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.27, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.