How to Watch the Yankees vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays will hit the field against the New York Yankees and starting pitcher Carlos Rodon on Sunday at Tropicana Field.
Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees have hit 178 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- New York is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 544 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees have an OBP of just .304 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Yankees rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- New York has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- New York has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.242 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will send Rodon (1-4) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.
- He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.
- Rodon has four starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/22/2023
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Josiah Gray
|8/23/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-1
|Home
|Luis Severino
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/24/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-5
|Home
|Michael King
|Patrick Corbin
|8/25/2023
|Rays
|W 6-2
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Zach Eflin
|8/26/2023
|Rays
|L 3-0
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/27/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Zack Littell
|8/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Reese Olson
|8/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Tarik Skubal
|8/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Matt Manning
|8/31/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Framber Valdez
