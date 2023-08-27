Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Rays on August 27, 2023
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Gleyber Torres and others when the Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 49 walks and 53 RBI (130 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He has a .268/.334/.441 slash line on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 25
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 24
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 71 hits with 11 doubles, 28 home runs, 58 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .270/.398/.631 so far this season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 23
|3-for-4
|3
|3
|6
|12
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Isaac Paredes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Paredes Stats
- Isaac Paredes has 100 hits with 20 doubles, 26 home runs, 44 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .257/.357/.509 on the year.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .349 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.
Paredes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 22
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
