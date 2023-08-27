The Tampa Bay Rays (79-52) host the New York Yankees (62-67) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Rays will give the nod to Zack Littell (2-4) versus the Yankees and Carlos Rodon (1-4).

Yankees vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Littell - TB (2-4, 4.27 ERA) vs Rodon - NYY (1-4, 6.27 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon (1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

In seven games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 6.27 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.

Rodon has one quality start this year.

Rodon heads into this matchup with four outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings in 2023.

Carlos Rodón vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.448) and ranks third in home runs hit (190) in all of MLB. They have a collective .260 batting average, and are fourth in the league with 1151 total hits and fourth in MLB play scoring 697 runs.

In four innings over one appearance against the Rays this season, Rodon has a 9 ERA and a 2 WHIP while his opponents are batting .267.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

Littell (2-4) will take the mound for the Rays, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.27 ERA this season with 8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.2 walks per nine across 21 games.

In eight starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Littell has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

