Aaron Judge vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 160 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 11 doubles, 28 home runs and 58 walks while batting .266.
- Judge has picked up a hit in 60.5% of his 76 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.1% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 28.9% of his games in 2023, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30 games this year (39.5%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (19.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this season (56.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (14.5%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.219
|AVG
|.322
|.333
|OBP
|.461
|.527
|SLG
|.736
|17
|XBH
|22
|14
|HR
|14
|29
|RBI
|26
|53/26
|K/BB
|41/32
|1
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.56 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Tigers will send Olson (2-5) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.29 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
