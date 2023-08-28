Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, August 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks.

Stanton has picked up a hit in 53.2% of his 79 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.7% of those games.

In 22.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (36.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .205 AVG .199 .278 OBP .289 .438 SLG .440 14 XBH 16 10 HR 9 25 RBI 24 40/14 K/BB 45/17 0 SB 0

