Gleyber Torres vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .275 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Reese Olson) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 130 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .438. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season.
- Torres has had a hit in 91 of 128 games this season (71.1%), including multiple hits 34 times (26.6%).
- In 19 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.8%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Torres has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (27.3%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (12.5%).
- In 53 of 128 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|58
|.277
|AVG
|.254
|.352
|OBP
|.309
|.494
|SLG
|.377
|25
|XBH
|17
|15
|HR
|5
|33
|RBI
|20
|42/30
|K/BB
|36/19
|7
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 152 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.29 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 5.29 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.