The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.086 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .243.

Bader has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (8.9%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Bader has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 of 79 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 35 .242 AVG .244 .287 OBP .272 .392 SLG .346 14 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 17 31/8 K/BB 23/5 9 SB 7

Tigers Pitching Rankings