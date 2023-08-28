Isiah Kiner-Falefa vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.
- In 57.4% of his 94 games this season, Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.4%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in 22 games this season (23.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 30.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.237
|AVG
|.260
|.292
|OBP
|.331
|.359
|SLG
|.357
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|23
|19/9
|K/BB
|38/17
|5
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.29 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.29 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
