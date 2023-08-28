On Monday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.

In 57.4% of his 94 games this season, Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.4%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in 22 games this season (23.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 30.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Other Yankees Players vs the Tigers

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .237 AVG .260 .292 OBP .331 .359 SLG .357 9 XBH 9 3 HR 3 12 RBI 23 19/9 K/BB 38/17 5 SB 5

