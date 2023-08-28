The Las Vegas Aces (30-5) will lean on A'ja Wilson (third in WNBA, 22 points per game) when they square off against Breanna Stewart (second in league, 23.1) and the New York Liberty (27-7) on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Aces matchup.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Aces Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-1) 174 -112 -108
BetMGM Liberty (-1.5) 173.5 -115 -105
PointsBet Liberty (-1.5) 173.5 -115 -115
Tipico Liberty (-1.5) 172.5 -130 +100

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have put together a 15-18-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Aces have put together an 18-16-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • New York has an ATS record of 14-16 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.
  • The Liberty and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 18 out of 33 times this season.
  • A total of 19 Aces games this season have gone over the point total.

