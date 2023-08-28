Liberty vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 28
The Las Vegas Aces (30-5) will lean on A'ja Wilson (third in WNBA, 22 points per game) when they square off against Breanna Stewart (second in league, 23.1) and the New York Liberty (27-7) on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Aces matchup.
Liberty vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Aces Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-1)
|174
|-112
|-108
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-1.5)
|173.5
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-1.5)
|173.5
|-115
|-115
|Tipico
|Liberty (-1.5)
|172.5
|-130
|+100
Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Liberty have put together a 15-18-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Aces have put together an 18-16-0 ATS record so far this season.
- New York has an ATS record of 14-16 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.
- The Liberty and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 18 out of 33 times this season.
- A total of 19 Aces games this season have gone over the point total.
