Sabrina Ionescu's New York Liberty (27-7) host the Las Vegas Aces (30-5) at Barclays Center on Monday, August 28. The tip is at 7:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas, led by Kelsey Plum with 14 points, fell short in a 78-62 loss versus Washington in their last outing. A'ja Wilson added 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Led by Breanna Stewart with 38 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks last time out, New York won 111-76 versus Minnesota.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-120 to win)

Aces (-120 to win) Who's the underdog?: Liberty (+100 to win)

Liberty (+100 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-1.5)

Aces (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 173.5

173.5 When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty are the second-best team in the league in points scored (88.9 per game) and fourth in points allowed (80.5).

New York is the second-best squad in the WNBA in rebounds per game (38) and third-best in rebounds conceded (33.4).

This season the Liberty are best in the league in assists at 24.1 per game.

In 2023, New York is eighth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.5 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11.9).

The Liberty are the best team in the league in 3-pointers made (11.1 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (37.7%).

Defensively, New York is fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.4. It is fifth in 3-point percentage conceded at 34%.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

At home the Liberty score 89.5 points per game, 1.2 more than on the road (88.3). On defense they allow 81.4 points per game at home, 1.6 more than away (79.8).

At home, New York averages 37.9 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than on the road (38.1). It gives up 33.7 rebounds per game at home, 0.5 more than away (33.2).

This season the Liberty are collecting more assists at home (24.8 per game) than on the road (23.5).

At home, New York commits 13.9 turnovers per game, 0.7 more than away (13.2). It forces 12.1 turnovers per game at home, 0.4 more than away (11.7).

The Liberty sink more 3-pointers per game at home (11.6) than on the road (10.7), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.2%) than on the road (36.4%).

This season New York is giving up more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (7.2). But it concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than away (34.4%).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have been underdogs in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Liberty have a record of 1-2 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

New York is 15-18-0 against the spread this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more, New York has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Liberty based on the moneyline is 50.0%.

