Monday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (59-71) versus the New York Yankees (62-68) at Comerica Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 28.

The Tigers will give the nod to Reese Olson (2-5) against the Yankees and Luis Severino (3-8).

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the total, New York and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 matchups.

The Yankees have won in 16, or 35.6%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, New York has won 16 of 41 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (548 total), New York is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Yankees have pitched to a 4.06 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Yankees Schedule