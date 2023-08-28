Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Tigers on August 28, 2023
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres and Spencer Torkelson are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers play at Comerica Park on Monday (beginning at 6:40 PM ET).
Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Torres Stats
- Torres has collected 130 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .266/.332/.438 so far this year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 25
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 24
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has collected 71 hits with 11 doubles, 28 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .266/.393/.622 on the season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 23
|3-for-4
|3
|3
|6
|12
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has recorded 112 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .232/.316/.438 on the year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 85 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .290/.355/.543 so far this year.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 25
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 22
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
