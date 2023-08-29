On Tuesday, Aaron Judge (.718 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is batting .267 with 11 doubles, 29 home runs and 60 walks.

In 61.0% of his games this season (47 of 77), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (20.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 29.9% of his games this year, and 8.7% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has driven home a run in 31 games this season (40.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 57.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.6%.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .219 AVG .323 .333 OBP .465 .527 SLG .750 17 XBH 23 14 HR 15 29 RBI 27 53/26 K/BB 43/34 1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings