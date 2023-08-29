Bills Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Buffalo Bills have the third-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +900.
Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +120
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Buffalo Betting Insights
- Buffalo compiled a 7-8-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bills games.
- Buffalo had the sixth-ranked defense last season (319.1 yards allowed per game), and it was better offensively, ranking second-best with 397.6 yards per game.
- Last year the Bills were 7-1 at home and 6-2 away.
- The Bills were 9-2 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC East.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen passed for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year.
- Allen also ran for 762 yards and seven TDs.
- Stefon Diggs had 108 receptions for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.
- In 13 games a season ago, Latavius Murray ran for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six TDs.
- In the passing game, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, catching 48 balls for 836 yards (55.7 per game).
- On defense last year, Matt Milano helped lead the charge with three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended in 15 games.
Bills Player Futures
2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|2
|September 17
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 8
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|6
|October 15
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|10
|November 13
|Broncos
|-
|+4500
|11
|November 19
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|15
|December 17
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|16
|December 23
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
