DJ LeMahieu and his .386 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers and Tarik Skubal on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .245 with 18 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks.

LeMahieu has had a hit in 74 of 109 games this season (67.9%), including multiple hits 19 times (17.4%).

In 10.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 24.8% of his games this year (27 of 109), with more than one RBI seven times (6.4%).

He has scored at least once 36 times this season (33.0%), including five games with multiple runs (4.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 51 .251 AVG .238 .342 OBP .305 .419 SLG .365 19 XBH 13 7 HR 5 22 RBI 12 55/25 K/BB 44/19 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings