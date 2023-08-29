Gleyber Torres vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Gleyber Torres (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 132 hits and an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .446.
- He ranks 48th in batting average, 62nd in on base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
- Torres has had a hit in 92 of 129 games this year (71.3%), including multiple hits 35 times (27.1%).
- He has gone deep in 20 games this season (15.5%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.9% of his games this season, Torres has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season (54 of 129), with two or more runs 13 times (10.1%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|59
|.277
|AVG
|.258
|.352
|OBP
|.314
|.494
|SLG
|.396
|25
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|6
|33
|RBI
|22
|42/30
|K/BB
|37/20
|7
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.06, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
