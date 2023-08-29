Atletico San Luis and CF Pachuca take the pitch for the only matchup on the Liga MX schedule on Tuesday.

Live coverage of all Liga MX action on Tuesday is available for you, with the information provided below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch CF Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis

Atletico San Luis (3-1-1) travels to play CF Pachuca (1-3-1) at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto.

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: CF Pachuca (-135)

CF Pachuca (-135) Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+350)

Atletico San Luis (+350) Draw: (+295)

(+295) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!