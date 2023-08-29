Oswald Peraza vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (.158 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is hitting .139 with a double and nine walks.
- In 10 of 24 games this year, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a home run in his 24 games this year.
- In five games this season, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (29.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|.128
|AVG
|.152
|.244
|OBP
|.317
|.128
|SLG
|.182
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|9/4
|K/BB
|15/5
|2
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.55 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.06, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
