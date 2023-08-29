The Detroit Tigers (59-72) and the New York Yankees (63-68) will clash on Tuesday, August 29 at Comerica Park, with Tarik Skubal getting the nod for the Tigers and Michael King toeing the rubber for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Yankees are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Tigers (-120). The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Yankees vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (3-2, 4.06 ERA) vs King - NYY (3-5, 3.13 ERA)

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Tigers have a 9-9 record (winning 50% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Yankees have been victorious in 17, or 37%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won 14 of 38 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+150) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) DJ LeMahieu - 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

