Aaron Judge vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Aaron Judge -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 122 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is batting .266 with 11 doubles, 29 home runs and 60 walks.
- In 48 of 78 games this year (61.5%) Judge has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (20.5%).
- In 23 games this year, he has hit a long ball (29.5%, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 31 games this season (39.7%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (19.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this year (57.7%), including 12 games with multiple runs (15.4%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.219
|AVG
|.320
|.333
|OBP
|.460
|.527
|SLG
|.734
|17
|XBH
|23
|14
|HR
|15
|29
|RBI
|27
|53/26
|K/BB
|44/34
|1
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Wentz will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old lefty.
