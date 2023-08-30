DJ LeMahieu vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, DJ LeMahieu (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .242 with 18 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 74 of 110 games this season (67.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (17.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has driven in a run in 27 games this year (24.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (6.4%).
- He has scored in 32.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.5%.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.251
|AVG
|.233
|.342
|OBP
|.299
|.419
|SLG
|.358
|19
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|12
|55/25
|K/BB
|46/19
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Wentz makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
