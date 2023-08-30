Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .203 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks.

Stanton has gotten a hit in 44 of 81 games this season (54.3%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (17.3%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (22.2%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 28 games this season (34.6%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (17.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 29 of 81 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .205 AVG .200 .278 OBP .286 .438 SLG .427 14 XBH 16 10 HR 9 25 RBI 24 40/14 K/BB 49/17 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings