On Wednesday, Harrison Bader (.139 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Brendan White. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo!

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .239 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks.

In 58.0% of his 81 games this season, Bader has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In 8.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has driven home a run in 22 games this season (27.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 32 games this season (39.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Other Yankees Players vs the Tigers

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 37 .242 AVG .235 .287 OBP .262 .392 SLG .333 14 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 17 31/8 K/BB 24/5 9 SB 7

Tigers Pitching Rankings