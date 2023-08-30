Isiah Kiner-Falefa vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this season (55 of 95), with multiple hits 13 times (13.7%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (6.3%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Kiner-Falefa has had an RBI in 22 games this season (23.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31.6% of his games this season (30 of 95), with two or more runs five times (5.3%).
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.237
|AVG
|.259
|.292
|OBP
|.330
|.359
|SLG
|.354
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|23
|19/9
|K/BB
|38/17
|5
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 25-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
