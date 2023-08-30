On Wednesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.

Kiner-Falefa has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this season (55 of 95), with multiple hits 13 times (13.7%).

He has hit a home run in six games this season (6.3%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Kiner-Falefa has had an RBI in 22 games this season (23.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31.6% of his games this season (30 of 95), with two or more runs five times (5.3%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .237 AVG .259 .292 OBP .330 .359 SLG .354 9 XBH 9 3 HR 3 12 RBI 23 19/9 K/BB 38/17 5 SB 5

