The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .228 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

Higashioka has picked up a hit in 36 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.9%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

Higashioka has driven in a run in 27 games this season (37.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.3%).

He has scored in 20 of 72 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .216 AVG .237 .264 OBP .272 .464 SLG .364 12 XBH 7 6 HR 4 15 RBI 18 30/7 K/BB 35/6 0 SB 0

