The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (.139 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is hitting .133 with a double and nine walks.

In 10 of 25 games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a home run in his 25 games this season.

In five games this season, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (28.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .128 AVG .139 .244 OBP .295 .128 SLG .167 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 9/4 K/BB 15/5 2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings