The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (.139 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

  • Peraza is hitting .133 with a double and nine walks.
  • In 10 of 25 games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 25 games this season.
  • In five games this season, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (28.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.128 AVG .139
.244 OBP .295
.128 SLG .167
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 2
9/4 K/BB 15/5
2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).
  • The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (157 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wentz will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old left-hander.
