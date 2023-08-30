Wednesday's contest at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (59-73) taking on the New York Yankees (64-68) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Tigers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (11-4) to the mound, while Joey Wentz will get the nod for the Tigers.

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

BSDET

Yankees vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Tigers 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 75 times and won 41, or 54.7%, of those games.

New York has entered four games this season favored by -225 or more and is 3-1 in those contests.

The Yankees have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 556 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees' 4.02 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule