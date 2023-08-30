The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter at Comerica Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as +185 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Yankees (-225). The game's over/under is listed at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -225 +185 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees are 41-34 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.7% of those games).

New York has gone 3-1 (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Yankees a 69.2% chance to win.

New York has played in 131 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-65-5).

The Yankees have collected a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-33 28-35 27-21 37-47 49-58 15-10

