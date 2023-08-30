Gerrit Cole will toe the rubber for the New York Yankees (64-68) on Wednesday, August 30 against the Detroit Tigers (59-73), who will answer with Joey Wentz. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Tigers have +185 odds to upset. A 7.5-run total is set for this contest.

Yankees vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (11-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 41, or 54.7%, of the 75 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Yankees have a 1-4 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 44, or 41.5%, of the 106 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Tigers had a record of 3-3.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+120) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+130) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+200)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

