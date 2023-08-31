Aaron Judge -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge is hitting .263 with 11 doubles, 29 home runs and 61 walks.
  • In 60.8% of his games this year (48 of 79), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (20.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 23 games this year, he has hit a long ball (29.1%, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 39.2% of his games this season, Judge has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • In 57% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (15.2%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 38
.219 AVG .311
.333 OBP .452
.527 SLG .712
17 XBH 23
14 HR 15
29 RBI 27
53/26 K/BB 47/35
1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
  • The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (160 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Manning (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up only one hit.
  • In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.80 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .218 to his opponents.
