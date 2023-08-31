The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu and his .649 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Tigers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .243 with 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

In 75 of 111 games this year (67.6%) LeMahieu has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (17.1%).

He has hit a home run in 10.8% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

LeMahieu has an RBI in 28 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.

He has scored at least once 37 times this season (33.3%), including five games with multiple runs (4.5%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 53 .251 AVG .234 .342 OBP .301 .419 SLG .371 19 XBH 14 7 HR 6 22 RBI 13 55/25 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings