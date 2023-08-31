Gleyber Torres -- hitting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 136 hits and an OBP of .341, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .463.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 44th in slugging.

Torres has had a hit in 94 of 131 games this season (71.8%), including multiple hits 37 times (28.2%).

In 22 games this year, he has homered (16.8%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Torres has an RBI in 38 of 131 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 56 of 131 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 61 .277 AVG .268 .352 OBP .330 .494 SLG .431 25 XBH 22 15 HR 8 33 RBI 24 42/30 K/BB 37/22 7 SB 6

