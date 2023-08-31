Isiah Kiner-Falefa vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .249.
- In 55 of 95 games this season (57.9%) Kiner-Falefa has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (13.7%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (6.3%), homering in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 23.2% of his games this year (22 of 95), with more than one RBI nine times (9.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 31.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.237
|AVG
|.259
|.292
|OBP
|.330
|.359
|SLG
|.354
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|23
|19/9
|K/BB
|38/17
|5
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Manning (5-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.80 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.80, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .218 batting average against him.
