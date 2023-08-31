Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .563 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is hitting .228 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
  • Higashioka has recorded a hit in 36 of 72 games this year (50.0%), including nine multi-hit games (12.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.9% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.
  • He has scored in 20 of 72 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Yankees Players vs the Tigers

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 38
.216 AVG .237
.264 OBP .272
.464 SLG .364
12 XBH 7
6 HR 4
15 RBI 18
30/7 K/BB 35/6
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
  • The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (160 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.80 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
  • In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.80 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.