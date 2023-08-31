Kyle Higashioka vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .563 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 31 at 1:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .228 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
- Higashioka has recorded a hit in 36 of 72 games this year (50.0%), including nine multi-hit games (12.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.9% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 20 of 72 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.216
|AVG
|.237
|.264
|OBP
|.272
|.464
|SLG
|.364
|12
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|18
|30/7
|K/BB
|35/6
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.80 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.80 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing batters.
