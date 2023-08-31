Today's MLB schedule features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (59-74) play the New York Yankees (65-68)

The Yankees will take to the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.231 AVG, 24 HR, 70 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.231 AVG, 24 HR, 70 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.273 AVG, 23 HR, 57 RBI)

NYY Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -128 +108 8.5

The Washington Nationals (62-72) host the Miami Marlins (66-67)

The Marlins will hit the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.279 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.279 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.349 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)

MIA Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -159 +136 8.5

The San Diego Padres (62-72) play host to the San Francisco Giants (69-64)

The Giants will hit the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 25 HR, 80 RBI)

Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 25 HR, 80 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.291 AVG, 19 HR, 49 RBI)

The Los Angeles Dodgers (83-49) host the Atlanta Braves (87-45)

The Braves will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.316 AVG, 36 HR, 94 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.316 AVG, 36 HR, 94 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.334 AVG, 29 HR, 79 RBI)

ATL Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -139 +118 8

