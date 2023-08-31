Oswald Peraza vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (.111 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Tigers Player Props
|Yankees vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza has a double and nine walks while batting .127.
- Peraza has a base hit in 10 of 26 games played this year (38.5%), but no multi-hit games.
- In 26 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In five games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven of 26 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.128
|AVG
|.125
|.244
|OBP
|.271
|.128
|SLG
|.150
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|9/4
|K/BB
|15/5
|2
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.80 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing only one hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 3.80 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.