Oswaldo Cabrera and his .361 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers and Matt Manning on August 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .212.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 45.1% of his 71 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in 5.6% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Cabrera has driven in a run in 18 games this season (25.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.2%.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .200 AVG .223 .231 OBP .310 .320 SLG .295 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 9 RBI 15 23/3 K/BB 29/14 3 SB 4

