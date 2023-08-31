Oswaldo Cabrera and his .361 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers and Matt Manning on August 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .212.
  • Cabrera has picked up a hit in 45.1% of his 71 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.1% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 5.6% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in 18 games this season (25.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Yankees Players vs the Tigers

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 37
.200 AVG .223
.231 OBP .310
.320 SLG .295
6 XBH 6
3 HR 1
9 RBI 15
23/3 K/BB 29/14
3 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (160 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Manning (5-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.