The Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (0-0) square off on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium in a clash of CAA foes.

While Stony Brook's defense ranked 97th with 32.3 points allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking sixth-worst (15.1 points per game). Delaware ranked 56th in points scored last year (28.2 points per game), but it played really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the FCS with 18.2 points allowed per game.

Read on to see all the details on how to watch this game on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Stony Brook vs. Delaware Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Stony Brook vs. Delaware Key Statistics (2022)

Stony Brook Delaware 281.0 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.5 (21st) 389.7 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.4 (26th) 105.7 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.9 (76th) 175.3 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.5 (22nd) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (116th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (9th)

Stony Brook Stats Leaders (2022)

Daron Bryden had a passing stat line last season of 954 yards with a 49.4% completion rate (79-for-160), seven touchdowns, eight interceptions, and an average of 86.7 yards per game.

Ross Tallarico churned out 602 rushing yards (54.7 per game) and four touchdowns last year.

Jayden Cook put up 303 yards on 78 carries (27.5 yards per game) last season.

Shawn Harris Jr. reeled in 26 catches for 431 yards (39.2 per game) while being targeted 29 times. He also scored one touchdown.

Tyler Devera produced last year, catching 22 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns. He collected 28.0 receiving yards per game.

Khalil Newton's stat line last year: 266 receiving yards, 20 catches, three touchdowns, on 23 targets.

Delaware Stats Leaders (2022)

Nolan Henderson averaged 248.5 yards passing per game and tossed 32 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 11.5 yards on the ground per game with four rushing touchdowns.

Kyron Cumby averaged 48.1 rushing yards and scored four rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Yarns ran for two touchdowns on 481 yards a year ago. Yarns also was efficient as a receiver, totaling 21 receptions for 199 yards with three touchdowns.

Jourdan Townsend was targeted 4.3 times per game and collected 690 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Thyrick Pitts caught 57 passes last season on his way to 631 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Chandler Harvin played his way to seven receiving touchdowns and 615 receiving yards (47.3 ypg) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Stony Brook or Delaware gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.